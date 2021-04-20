Samantha Mielke: Need need for support during pandemics

During the whirlwind that has been the Covid-19 pandemic, I have realized that support is crucial for getting through quarantine, the lack of toilet paper, and stress ordering masks to keep ourselves protected.

Knowing there is a deadly disease with little to no research on it and trying to figure out how to live throughout this time was very difficult. My structured routines have had to change constantly due to the change in population of people getting Covid-19.

The hardest part was being told that we are not able to see our family members. Some of those with anxiety had their symptoms worsen and those who did not have anxiety initially developed it throughout the pandemic. All the unknowns led to needing support from family and friends, yet not being able to see them as frequently or at all was the challenge.

My mom was my biggest support during this time as she was working from home, just as I was trying to complete school online. We ordered masks together and went to parks to get out of the house. Without her support I do not know how I would have gotten through this time.

Historically, during a pandemic many people ran from the disease and did not support each other. As seen by regulations put in place to keep others safe and distant, this is exactly what is happening all over again, but not by choice.