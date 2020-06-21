Samuel Brink: Democrats show lack of excitement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 2016, I never saw Donald Trump roll in with Ted Cruz in an attempt to fire up Republicans about his candidacy, but at the Democrats' virtual convention they seemingly had to use Bernie Sanders to get their own party members excited about Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, the lack of excitement at the Wisconsin Democrats virtual convention was real.

Speaking of Joe Biden, I was extremely disappointed by Biden’s 2.5-minute pre-recorded speech. This would have been a great opportunity for Biden to showcase what he could do for the party, but instead, he said very little of importance during the convention.

I also found it interesting that Party Chairman Ben Wikler and Congressman Ron Kind had more screen time than Biden. That seemed odd considering the Democratic Party is trying to win the presidency, unless it is already conceding.

If this party wants to be serious about winning in November, it must step up its efforts and unite with one another, which did not occur during their convention. This lack of excitement and unity leads me to believe one thing: We will re-elect President Trump in November.

Samuel Brink, La Crosse

