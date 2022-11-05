Samuel Deetz: Neighborhood schools are key to community

Neighborhood schools are one of the vital building blocks of community. They provide stability and community gathering spaces for our neighborhoods. Their closure will result in the loss of community, civic engagement and civic pride which are vital to the future of any city. La Crosse will become a less attractive place to live, putting greater strain on city finances.

In addition to their importance to the community, neighborhood schools are vital to the education of our future leaders. They allows students to have direct access to the city and hands-on learning opportunities right outside the door. Removing students from the neighborhoods and placing them at the edge of city limits these community-centered learning opportunities and creates a barrier between students and their community. In addition, neighborhood schools allow students to walk or bike to school. Students who do are shown to have improved concentration and academic achievement, as well as the obvious health benefits. The benefits do not end there, the ability for students to walk or bike to school reduces traffic on our streets and the costs of busing. The school district has not studied the cost of transportation with regards to the new plan, but the data would clearly show significant increases in transportation costs.