Samuel Deetz: Prioritize walkable neighborhoods.over new highways

WisDOT has recently begun to study our North-South roads again, including the proposed North-South Corridor. Proponents of a new highway through the marsh cite congestion relief and spurring economic development as reasons for construction. However, a new North-South Corridor or an expansion of existing roads will not address either of these issues.

After 100 years of urban road expansion and countless studies, the results definitively show that building new road capacity does not relieve congestion, but rather increases congestion in the long term due to the phenomenon of induced demand. The only way that congestion can be reduced is through making walking, cycling and transit a more convenient and cheaper option than the car.

In addition, expanding urban road capacity would not spur economic development, or be beneficial to existing businesses in La Crosse. Instead of development occurring within city neighborhoods where community wealth is generated, it would occur at the urban fringe, where infrastructure costs often outweigh tax revenues. The North-South Corridor would not increase the tax base, but would significantly increase infrastructure costs in the city.