Since the 2010 election, when Republicans took control of all branches of Wisconsin government, they have systematically taken from the people of Wisconsin and given to special interests.
Whether it was funding for schools, local control, roads, health care or our environment, the Republicans led by Scott Walker used his "divide and conquer" strategy to put special interests first and people last.
Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, Democratic candidate for governor, has a different vision for Wisconsin -- people first.
Here is what Sen. Vinehout has said about local control: “Since 2010, the Republican-controlled Legislature has passed and Governor Walker has signed more than 128 measures to limit or take away local control. The ability of people to determine what kind of community they want has been diminished. Fundamental to my vision of putting people first is the principle that local community decisions must be made by local residents.”
Vinehout has stood up for the average Wisconsinite time and time again. She stands for sensible gun-control legislation, is an avid supporter of hunters and believes in protecting the environment.
During Act 10 legislation, she was one of the brave senators who fought hard for educators. She can get the job done to bring back the Wisconsin we all knew and loved.
Sandra Hansen, La Crosse