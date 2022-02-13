Sandra Humphrey: It’s time to retire gerrymandering with 'fair maps'

It's safe to say, I think, that gerrymandering remains a “dirty” word in today’s political vocabulary.

Republicans and Democrats in statehouse power who look forward every 10 years to skewing the districts to their usually unfair advantage use “redistricting” as an acceptable euphemism for what gerrymandering really is. They remap districts to favor themselves, either by cramming opposition voters into a single district or by dividing them so they are the majority in fewer districts, tactics called “packing and cracking.”

Wisconsin’s Republican legislators in power voted to keep or improve the redistricting lines to their advantage; Gov. Tony Evers vetoed their partisan proposal and submitted a more equitable redistricting plan. It is now in the state Supreme Court where a conservative-majority panel will decide the case. And if that court sides with Evers (fat chance?), the case will be sent to the U. S. Supreme Court for the ultimate decision.

Redistricting by a legislative party majority is unfair to the citizens of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition agrees and has been working to change that. Fifty-five of Wisconsin’s 76 counties have passed resolutions to assign the redistricting process to a non-political commission. Three-quarters of those resolutions were passed in Republican-controlled counties, and polls show that 82% of Wisconsinites support a fair and transparent redistricting process.

It is time to erase “dirty” words like gerrymandering from our vocabulary. It is time to abolish unfair political maneuvers by our elected representatives. It is time for Wisconsin to elect a state government that represents all of its citizens.

Sandra Humphrey

Tomah

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0