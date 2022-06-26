Sandra Perpich: Why reduce education quality by eliminating French?

At a recent social event, upon learning that the La Crosse Public Schools will no longer offer French classes after next year, I found myself incredulous. Historically and linguistically, French has provided one of the two basic strands of our own language.

When William of Normandy conquered England in 1066, he brought with him French as the language of courtly life, so French became a foundational language for English law, culture, and thought. Knowing French allows one to understand better our own language and social world, while removing the opportunity to learn French reduces educational possibilities for La Crosse students.

Moreover, since one can still make one's way around the world, and since La Crosse has a student exchange program with Epinal, France, studying French benefits La Crosse students by introducing them to the wider world. I asked some neighbors with students at Central High School their thoughts regarding this issue. Like me, they expressed shock and disbelief, unaware that the schools intend to remove French from La Crosse classrooms.

Thus, two questions arise: First, why would the school superintendent of La Crosse choose to reduce the quality of the education the system affords its students? Second, why would he not readily communicate this intention to parents who seek the best education available for their children?

Sandra Perpich

La Crosse

