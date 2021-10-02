Sandra Poehling: Elected officials deserve support :

I am disheartened by some of the comments made by our community members with regards to our brave elected officials, Yes, there will always be unintended errors in judgment. That is called "being human." But, I believe that anyone willing to step up, with the goal of attempting to make our world a better place to live, deserves all of the support we can offer them.

Even though they cannot always predict the unexpected events that come into play, they are willing to try. Those that sit in armchair judgment and criticize every decision are generally never the ones who are willing or courageous enough to offer concrete solutions to the many problems (virus, immigration, war, floods, fires, etc...) that face our nation today.

So, can we all make an attempt to overcome the second guessing and pessimism that has infiltrated our world and concentrate on some well-needed optimism. Let's challenge the arm chair critics by adapting an attitude of trust in the heroes who care enough to attempt solutions to these problems. Only then we will ultimately attain a more cohesive and unified world.

Sandra Poehling

La Crosse

