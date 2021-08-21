Sandy & Craig Brooks: Speak up now for fair maps

On August 12, the 2020 Census Data needed for drawing voting districts was released. This kicks off the efforts in Wisconsin that will set the districts that will be used for the next 10 years.

Although district map drawing has been done in secrecy in the past by the political party controlling the Legislature at the time rather than what is best for the state, this time thanks to our local referendum, we have sent a clear message to politicians that we want a nonpartisan, open and transparent process for establishing our voting districts. We know this is important because when we draw fair maps, our communities are represented by leaders who know us, who represent our needs, and fight for the resources that our children and families need to thrive.

In local referendums 70% of us voted to have a nonpartisan process for creating our district maps (by the way 70% is the statewide support level). Now is the time to call, email, tweet or write letters to your state legislators to insist on non-partisan maps; demand transparency through the process, reinforcing our referendum message.