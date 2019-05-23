I read Dave Skoloda's column, (Tribune, May 15) and I learned something very interesting and very important.
A dairy operation on Brice Prairie has just been given permission by the county board to increase its herd size from 895 cows to 939 cows. A dairy CAFO is defined as 700 cows. This dairy CAFO on Brice Prairie has already been polluting the air with ammonia and the water with nitrates and now it is allowed to increase the herd size. This is big news.
Why was it only reported in the middle of a local column? This should have been a major story in our newspaper. Why did the county board approve this without giving the public a chance to comment? Why have a county task force to study contamination in an area that is ecologically fragile and then allow this to happen? Was it all a sham?
It is outrageous that the county board has given a CAFO permission to increase it's herd without notifying the public.
Sandy Paine, Onalaska
Gregg Stangl, director of the Department of Land Conservation for La Crosse County, responds:
The John Schaller Family Farm (Morning Star Dairy) on Brice Prairie is in the process of expanding its dairy operation. Mr. Schaller has requested to increase his dairy cow herd size from 450 dairy cows up to 500 cows. The county of La Crosse regulates animal operations that propose to have 500 animal units or greater by way of conditional use permitting under the county’s Zoning Ordinance Code, Chapter 17. The permit process requires that Mr. Schaller submit a Chapter ATCP 51 Application for local approval for new or expanded livestock facility, which is reviewed and approved by the La Crosse County Department of Land Conservation When approved, the application sets the environmental standards in which Morning Star Dairy must operate. Mr. Schaller was granted a Conditional Use Permit by the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors after a Public Hearing was held on April 1. Public hearing notices were mailed to 217 residents within a 300-foot buffer area of Mr. Schaller’s property prior to the hearing.
Mr. Schaller is aware that his dairy farm is situated on environmentally sensitive soils and has been proactive in applying conservation measures to protect both surface and groundwater resources. They have demonstrated this by implementing an annual nutrient management plan, utilizing a reduced tillage system and applying a cover cropping system. Morning Star Dairy’s expansion will include the addition of a new manure storage facility and feed storage runoff control system, both designed to meet strict state and federal standards and specifications. The stored manure will be applied twice a year in accordance with an approved nutrient management plan. The manure will be injected into the soil during application, which prevents manure runoff and helps eliminate odor and fly problems.
Upon completion of the farm expansion, Morning Star Dairy will be in full compliance with the state’s soil and water conservation performance standards and prohibitions.