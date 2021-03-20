Sara Sullivan: Supporting Mitch Reynolds for mayor

As the spring election draws near, I officially endorse Mitch Reynolds in his bid to become mayor of La Crosse. As a former member of the La Crosse City Council and the first chair of the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission, I find his positions compelling. Specifically, Mitch has demonstrated his resolve to 1.) Respond to diverse needs; 2.) Maintain transparency in establishing priorities for City action.

Reynolds’ commitment to addressing the needs of individuals from groups who have been underrepresented, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, those who are unsheltered and those who live at or below the poverty line, resonate with my own values of equity and inclusion. Acknowledging that his views are not the same as others, Mitch is an active listener, open to different perspectives. I also agree that our women firefighters need their own showers!

Recognizing the realities of the pandemic economy, Reynolds is clear that difficult decisions are in our future. He doesn’t promise to fix all the potholes or lower taxes. Creating decision-making processes which are transparent and accessible to citizens insures that limited tax-generated city resources will be used to provide services that are deemed most important.