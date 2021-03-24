 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sara Sullivan: Trost will do the work

Sara Sullivan: Trost will do the work

{{featured_button_text}}

As a former member of the La Crosse City Council and the first chair of the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission, I am proud to endorse Jennifer Trost

Jennifer Trost will work hard for a fair La Crosse. In fact, she has already shown her commitment to this community by her willingness to dig through zoning policies and ordinances looking for ways to make the city more livable and affordable. She seeks equity through policy and more input from those most affected by policy.

I am thrilled to see new leaders emerging to serve the public and who embrace this city.

Sara Sullivan

Washington, DC

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News