Sara Sullivan: Trost will do the work

As a former member of the La Crosse City Council and the first chair of the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission, I am proud to endorse Jennifer Trost

Jennifer Trost will work hard for a fair La Crosse. In fact, she has already shown her commitment to this community by her willingness to dig through zoning policies and ordinances looking for ways to make the city more livable and affordable. She seeks equity through policy and more input from those most affected by policy.