Sarah Abram: What does racism mean?

What does racism mean?

Merriam-Webster's definition: "A belief that race is the primary determination of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race."

Racism is not mentioned in the Bible, but I did find a few pearls of wisdom.

Galatians 3:28: "There is neither Jews nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus ..." 

Romans 2:11: "For God shows no partiality."

Maybe we all need to read the Bible more.

Sarah Abram

La Crosse 

