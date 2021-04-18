Sarah Abram: What does racism mean?

What does racism mean?
Merriam-Webster's definition: "A belief that race is the primary determination of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race."
Racism is not mentioned in the Bible, but I did find a few pearls of wisdom.
Galatians 3:28: "There is neither Jews nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus ..."
Romans 2:11: "For God shows no partiality."
Maybe we all need to read the Bible more.
Sarah Abram
La Crosse