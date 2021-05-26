Sarah Barron: Outdoor lovers beware

The greatest joys of the Driftless area revolve around time spent outdoors. Bird watching, hiking, fishing and hunting are cherished by local Wisconsinites and bring billions of dollars into our area.

Unfortunately, one of Wisconsin’s most popular rivers, the Kickapoo, is in danger of having hog manure seep into its waters. Atop the steep slopes above this winding river, is the proposed site for Roth Feeder Pig’s expansion to become Wisconsin’s largest hog factory. If permitted, it will be a place where the putrid smell of over 11,000 sows will linger in the valleys. In fall, we’ll be viewing the vivid maple leaf colors with a finger pinched at the nose. Every hunter, fisherman, canoe-lover, and hiker should be concerned about the 12 million gallons of manure that will be produced and spread every year.

Why would the Wisconsin DNR, whose duty it is to protect ecosystems, endanger this livelihood? They are moving through the permitting process on this concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) without acknowledging the amount of water these sows will use, nor have they mandated groundwater be monitored.