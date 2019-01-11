Try 1 month for 99¢

Do you have a New Year’s resolution?

Start the New Year right and consider volunteering in your community. The American Red Cross has a variety of volunteer opportunities to help make your community stronger and more resilient.

There are many ways to contribute to your community as a Red Cross volunteer.

Help a family recover from a devastating home fire, install smoke alarms in the homes of those who need one, volunteer at the Tomah VA Hospital, or help at a lifesaving blood drive. These are just a few ways that volunteers make a difference every single day.

Volunteers are especially needed at this time to help at blood drives. Please consider donating your time in the New Year as a Red Cross volunteer and help a few hours each month at local blood drives.

To become a Red Cross volunteer, please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer

For questions, call (608) 347-8791

Sarah Luth, La Crosse

