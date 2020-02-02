Sarah Luth: Volunteer for Red Cross

Start the New Year out right and consider volunteering in your community. The American Red Cross has a variety of volunteer opportunities in La Crosse County to help make your community stronger and more resilient.

There are many ways to contribute to your community as a Red Cross volunteer. Help a family recover from a devastating home fire, install smoke alarms in the homes of those who need one, or help at a lifesaving blood drive. These are just a few ways that volunteers make a difference every day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers are especially needed in La Crosse and surrounding counties to join our Disaster Action Team.

DAT volunteers respond to local disasters and provide immediate assistance to their neighbors. Assistance given may include financial provisions for food, lodging, emotional support, prescription medication and other critically needed items.

To become a Red Cross volunteer please visit, www.redcross.org/volunteer or call Sarah at (608) 347-8791.

Sarah Luth, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0