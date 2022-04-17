 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarah Nelson: People need help and Democrats think it's a joke

What are President Biden and Democrats doing? My husband and I both work and it's almost impossible to feed our kids as we put off paying utilities and doctor visits.

I'm sorry I ever doubted President Trump, as his policies allowed us to at least live with our heads up. Something. has to be done, people are stealing now just to get food. Americans need help AND Democrats think it's a joke.

As an independent, I'm joining Republicans and voting against all Democrats. As they used to say, enough is enough. People are hurting bad. People need help.

Sarah Nelson

La Crosse

