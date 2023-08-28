As long as I have been a child care provider, I have experienced firsthand just how much demand there is from families for quality, affordable child care in my community. And while I am passionate about my work and love being able to provide a critical service, attracting and retaining quality staff is always a challenge.

However, over the past few years, we began to feel some relief as Child Care Counts, the stabilization program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, was put into motion. At my center, we have been able to pay our staff more and be more competitive with other industries.

Unfortunately, this funding is set to expire at the beginning of next year, and there is not a plan to continue the program. Across the Badger State, 2,110 programs are projected to close, leaving 87,425 kids without care. As a result, parents are projected to lose $232 million in earnings out of a need to cut hours or leave the workforce.

Republicans in the state Legislature have repeatedly ignored calls to invest in child care, despite outcry from providers, parents and businesses. Gov. Tony Evers is giving our lawmakers one last chance to invest in child care and the wellbeing of our economy in the upcoming Sept. 20 special session. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, please recognize the need to save Child Care Counts for our families and our economy by giving the special session the time it deserves.

Sarah Nighbor

West Salem