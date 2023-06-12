As the director and administrator of Congregational Preschool, I have always been passionate about early childhood education and care. This also means I am incredibly familiar with the struggles that child care workers and teachers face due to a lack of support in this essential industry.

During the pandemic, we were able to get a taste of what it is like to work in an industry that is acknowledged as important and invested in accordingly. Funding from federal pandemic relief programs, such as the American Rescue Plan Act, which has supported Child Care Counts in Wisconsin, has helped us to pay our staff more than we were previously able to. Sadly, we still cannot compete with food service and retail wages.

Unfortunately, this funding is expected to expire at the end of this year, and we are already beginning to feel the impact of Child Care Counts unwinding as its funding already began to decrease earlier this month. If funding for child care does not continue, we will be unable to maintain the pay rates of staff and keep up with the rising cost of living.

The members of the Joint Committee on Finance need to do what is right for our children, families, child care workers and our society by adopting Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal for Child Care Counts. Though early childhood employees will never be paid what they deserve, the pay should at least reflect that our society wants the best for our children.

Sarah Nighbor

West Salem