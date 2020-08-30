Sarah Schlaefer: COVID-19 and impact of tobacco

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has impacted our state, country and world during the past months. With many festivals, concerts and the Olympics canceled for the protection of others, it only makes sense we do our part in protecting everyone by wearing our mask and being tobacco-free.

Tobacco is one risk factor for developing severe illness from COVID-19 because it suppresses the immune system and airway cells that help defend against viruses like COVID-19.

A Stanford University study recently found that, compared to those who don’t use tobacco, teens/young adults who only vape are five times more likely, and those who both vape and smoke cigarettes are nearly seven times more likely to become infected COVID-19.

It’s common for young people to believe their age protects them from experiencing severe symptoms from COVID-19, but data has found that those who vape and smoke cigarettes experience COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing, fever, tiredness and difficulty breathing five times more often.

Quitting cigarettes and vaping can better equip your body to fight off COVID-19 and can reduce the chance of severe symptoms. For those still physical distancing, this may prove a good time to quit or to urge the loved ones in your life to quit.