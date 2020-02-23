Sashi Popke: Neighborhoods need more lights

If you had to rate your sense of safety in the city of La Crosse during the day vs. the night, where would you stand?

As the day goes on I feel very safe and comfortable walking around, but I feel the opposite as time changes. My sense of safety decreases as I travel among the streets at dark and this is mainly because a majority of the streets lack a source of light to make them visible.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse would naturally be safer if there were more street lights. Numerous streets contain no light which impairs drivers’ visibility and causes a higher liability for pedestrians. The decision to establish more lights would make people and neighborhoods safer, which can improve the quality of life in these areas.

We then have to look at how this would be funded. The tax rate would increase, but this investment is economically viable to make this project succeed.

Ultimately, when one were to travel the streets whether it is day or night, they should not only feel comfortable but safe. Having these lights established would not only benefit students but the community of La Crosse.

Sashi Popke, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0