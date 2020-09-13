Savannah Zuzick: Pfaff will support students, UW System

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a student at UW-La Crosse, there is one clear choice for state Senate this November. There is only one candidate who will stand up for students at the state Capital and that is Brad Pfaff.

Brad knows the struggles that students face trying to afford college. He knows that cost should not be a barrier to higher education. He understands that after years of cuts, we need to fund our UW system so Wisconsin continues to be a leader in higher education.

If we send Brad Pfaff to Madison, I know that he will do everything he can to make sure that students like myself are not strapped with student debt for years after graduation.

Brad wants to make sure that western Wisconsin attracts and retains young professionals and keeps our region strong. He cares about job creation and I know he will fight to make sure that there are good-paying jobs available for me when I graduate.

He will also fight for affordable housing, so young professionals like myself can afford a place to live.

I am confident that Brad Pfaff is the best candidate for state Senate, and I hope you will join me in supporting him.

Savannah Zuzick, La Crosse

