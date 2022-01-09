Scott Graham: Hypocrisy belongs to Feehan and his state party

In his guest column in last Sunday's edition of the Tribune, Bill Feehan, the chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party, attacked the members of the La Crosse County Executive Board for their "breathtaking hypocrisy" in approving a referendum question asking the state to establish a right to clean water.

He infers that because they aren't spending money from the American Rescue Plan and infrastructure bill the way he would like, they are disingenuous in their stated desire to protect clean water for Wisconsinites. The hypocrisy is breathtaking, to be sure, but the hypocrisy belongs to Feehan and his state party, not local elected officials attempting to actually solve water pollution problems.

Hypocrisy in demanding how money be spent from two bills passed without the vote of a single Wisconsin Republican. Hypocrisy in pretending to care about PFAs in our water while his party recently stripped every measure addressing PFA contamination from Gov. Tony Evers' budget. Perhaps most of all, hypocrisy in claiming to represent good government from a man who personally volunteered as an "alternate elector" in the 2020 Presidential election, joining his party's disgraceful attempt to undermine our democracy and to deny the vote of 1,630,866 Wisconsin voters.

Feehan will surely spend the next 11 months repeating the defeated former president's lies about that election's outcome, while supporting Republican candidates for governor, U.S. senator, and U.S. House that brazenly repeat the same lies. Breathtaking hypocrisy indeed.

Scott Graham

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0