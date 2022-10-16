Scott Graham: Vote like your rights depend on it

But I was also struck by the courage and patriotism of the individuals in his administration who refused to join the Big Lie of a stolen election but instead spoke truth to power in defense of free and fair elections. Thanks to a few good men and women, our Constitution held. My vote and yours were counted.

This November, when casting your vote, ask yourself who here in Wisconsin will stand up for your sacred right to vote and have it counted. Ron Johnson downplays the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and was deeply involved in Trump's scheme to replace our votes with an illegal slate of Republican fake electors. Tim Michels refuses to condemn that violence and refuses to swear to uphold the results of future elections. Derrick Van Orden and Dave Estenson both went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to help overturn the election, and while each claims not to have participated in the violence, it is certainly true that when they witnessed violence break out they abandoned their brothers and sisters in law enforcement and the military and scuttled back to their hotel rooms to watch the carnage on TV, much like their defeated President.