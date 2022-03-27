Scott Hendrickson: Re-elect Ralph Geary to County Board

I encourage all voters in La Crosse County’s 2nd District to vote for Ralph “Pete” Geary. His dedication to the district’s citizens is demonstrated by the numerous county committees on which he serves.

He keeps track of the pulse of the district by being actively engaged in leadership roles at the Harry J. Olson Senior Center and Logan Northside Neighborhood Association. He is always willing to listen to and collaborate with his fellow supervisors to find cost-effective solutions.

As a lifelong resident of La Crosse he understands the wants and needs of his constituents. Please, go to the polls on April 5 and re-elect Ralph Geary.

Scott Hendrickson

La Crosse

