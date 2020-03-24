Scott Hendrickson: Support Geary for supervisor

I'm writing to communicate my support for Ralph Geary for District 2 County Supervisor.

Ralph is always looking out for north La Crosse. He is fiscally responsible and addresses issues head on.

His experience and active participation on several county committees make him a valuable asset and resource for all of us District 2 constituents.

I urge you to cast your vote for Ralph Geary.

Scott Hendrickson, La Crosse

