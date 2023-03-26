The referendum to continue to finance the pool in Trempealeau’s April 4 election seems to be a life or death vote. Before voting, some history is needed. Back in the 1970s, before we had a pool, the favored hotspot for swimming was a beach below the dam, where 40-50 local kids showed up daily, and few could swim.

Most people don’t realize that a barge will suck water out as it passes. A mass drowning was barely averted in 1973 when four young swimmers got sucked out and were struggling. In an attempt to help them, I, along with the four kids, could not get back to shore due to the barge’s pull and current. Thanks to a boat coming to the rescue, a mass drowning was averted.

Most also don’t know that barges often get stuck in the shallow water off that beach. Later that same summer, a barge did that in the middle of the night leaving a deep hole. Unbeknownst to the young swimmers the next day, a 12-year old girl fell into that hole and drowned, the third youth drowning near the dam in only a few years.

Eventually a pool was built and, “coincidently,” there have been no youth drownings since.

A “yes” vote on the April 4 referendum will assure that the pool will continue to be used, swimming lessons offered, children won’t need the river for their swimming spot, and lives will undoubtedly be saved — a potential life or death vote.

Scott Lee

Trempealeau