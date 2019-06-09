I don't like paying taxes any more than the next guy, but I also hate driving on our rapidly deteriorating roads.
I realize, however, that we can't have one without the other so why not take the most common-sense solution - raising the gas tax.
The people who use the roads (and therefore ruin them) should be the ones to pay to get them repaired, shouldn't they?
Why is that so controversial with so many of our state legislators? This gives us all choices if we don't like those taxes - drive less, drive more economically, and drive a more fuel-efficient vehicle.
This would seem to be a win-win-win for our pocketbooks, our roads, and our environment.
Scott Lee, Trempealeau