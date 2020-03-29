Scott Neumeister: Support Richmond, Geary for supervisor

Please cast your vote for Andrea Richmond in District 1 and Ralph Geary in District 2 for the La Crosse County Board to continue to represent the best interests of the Northside.
Vote for experience and dedication who will not be swayed by others. Please do not allow someone from another district or town to attempt to sway your vote on something so important. Voting in the best interest of the Northside is something these two county supervisors have done for years and with your help will continue to be the voice and reasoning, fighting for our Northside on the county board.
Please vote Richmond and Geary.
Scott Neumeister, La Crosse
