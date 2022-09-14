Scott Rathgaber: Thanks to city of La Crosse staff in water emergency

September 1 at 1 a.m. the amazing facilities staff at Gundersen Health System were notified of water in the tunnel beneath South Avenue that connects our La Crosse Campus buildings.

Staff sprang into action and soon discovered that the source of the leak was not associated with anything at Gundersen but likely with a broken city water main. Gundersen staff contacted city staff, who responded quickly. Water had to be turned off to the Gundersen Founders Building – a busy outpatient clinic location at our system headquarters – and by 7 a.m. the decision was made to close the building for the day.

Gundersen staff were able to reschedule or see patients in other areas quickly, but there was still an impact on the wonderful people in our care. With so many of our friends and neighbors potentially affected each day the building was closed, we were heavily reliant upon the service of the city to resume care as soon as possible. The City Water Utility and Street Department did not disappoint as they, too, sprang into action.

By the end of that first day, city staff had diagnosed the problem and completed a temporary solution that allowed water to return to the building, which restored our ability to see patients the following day. The care for our friends and neighbors was no longer disrupted due to their skill and attention. City staff continued to work on the permanent repair and had the regular water supply returned in just a few days.

As Gundersen’s CEO and on behalf of our dedicated staff, I would like to extend my gratitude to city of La Crosse staff for their dedication, professionalism, and skill in an emergency. It takes a huge team of people to care for our community, and you are a part of that team. You were our light in a storm. Thank you.

Scott Rathgaber, MD

Chief Executive Officer

Gundersen Health System