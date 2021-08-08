Scott Ulik: Rediscover our common bonds

Where is true leadership? From local to national level, government, private, and public, our institutions fail us. Words and actions drive division among us, push us further from healing. Selling fear instead of hope and courage retains relevance and power. It wins control, our votes, and our dollars. We go to work, care for our families, try to be good citizens, good people, but our trust in each other is in shambles. On a broad scale we are going down the wrong path.

Not to over-simplify, but answers to complex problems start with simple concepts like love, understanding, compassion, forgiveness. Beneath the turmoil, there is truth, one best way to redeem the mess. Quieting our anger and sense of being wronged is crucial. We must look at each other with eyes that see, ears that hear, hearts that understand. Our past is both dark and light, as will our future be, but we won’t have a prayer if we cannot rediscover our common bonds. There is a standard we need to live to, immutable concepts of right and wrong not relative to situations or exclusive to individuals.

We are flawed. We look for answers in the wrong places. We can be more, do better. Take back our country. I still believe we need to put our trust in God, put ourselves under the authority of love and truth. Flawed as our efforts have been in that realm, that is still where hope lies. All other roads lead to bad ends.