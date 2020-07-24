Scott Walker: We need more COVID testing

While our pundits natter about who'll deliver the daily bad news on COVID, the nation stumbles about blindly, simultaneously denying the problem, saying it's getting better, and insisting that the federal government is doing all it possibly can to solve it.
There's a problem: It's getting worse, not better; and government could be doing much more to address it. COVID-19 is a highly contagious, airborne infectious disease. Masks will help but masks are not the entire answer.
The number of infections is climbing, both in Wisconsin and nationwide; the number of deaths will soon follow. The safer-at-home orders were a sensible step to buy us the time to institute testing, contact tracing and selective quarantine of exposed individuals.
We've squandered that time, but testing and contact tracing remain the cornerstones of disease reduction. We need to substantially increase testing and quarantine people who test positive and their close contacts to reduce the transmission of this deadly illness.
The private sector has been unable to achieve the testing targets that are called for, and we're long past the time for government to act more forcefully.
The federal government should immediately apply the Defense Authorization Act to require manufacturers to increase production of test machines and supplies, so that hot spots don't absorb all available resources.
We can't afford to wait for Wisconsin to become a headline-grabbing hot spot; we need to increase testing now, and put in place the contact-tracing resources to make best use of the positive results.
Scott Walker, Prairie du Chien
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!