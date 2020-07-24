Scott Walker: We need more COVID testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While our pundits natter about who'll deliver the daily bad news on COVID, the nation stumbles about blindly, simultaneously denying the problem, saying it's getting better, and insisting that the federal government is doing all it possibly can to solve it.

There's a problem: It's getting worse, not better; and government could be doing much more to address it. COVID-19 is a highly contagious, airborne infectious disease. Masks will help but masks are not the entire answer.

The number of infections is climbing, both in Wisconsin and nationwide; the number of deaths will soon follow. The safer-at-home orders were a sensible step to buy us the time to institute testing, contact tracing and selective quarantine of exposed individuals.

We've squandered that time, but testing and contact tracing remain the cornerstones of disease reduction. We need to substantially increase testing and quarantine people who test positive and their close contacts to reduce the transmission of this deadly illness.

The private sector has been unable to achieve the testing targets that are called for, and we're long past the time for government to act more forcefully.