I know Angela Palmer-Fisher quite well having selected her repeatedly as a guardian ad litem many times.

Guardians ad litem protect and represent the interests of children in contested custody and placement matters. It is a very important, but sometimes thankless role. A good guardian ad litem has to deal with both the litigants (who are both rarely satisfied) while keeping the focus squarely on the best interests of the children.

A guardian ad litem is also a lawyer and must be familiar with the law and its application in cases regarding children. To be a good guardian ad litem you have to be a good lawyer. I have found Angela Palmer-Fisher to be an outstanding guardian ad litem.

She has taken on some of the most challenging cases; and through it all retains her composure, her professionalism and keeps her focus squarely on the children and their interests. I believe that her calm and measured demeanor in tough circumstances is unquestioned. She has gotten some of the most difficult people to cooperate with the process, for the benefit of themselves and the children.

In our system many come in with drug and alcohol issues or mental health issues. I know, from experience, that Angela Palmer-Fisher has that rare mix of knowledge, fortitude and compassion that would translate very well to the decision making role of judge.

Sean O'Neill

La Crosse