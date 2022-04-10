 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sen. Howard Marklein: Upset over Evers' veto of bill to help EMS departments

I am extremely disappointed and frustrated that Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have helped our small, local, rural EMS departments as they work very hard to recruit and retain volunteers.

In 2019, I held Rural EMS Summits all over the 17th Senate District to seek ideas for ways to help local, rural EMS. I know that many departments were struggling to recruit members and provide service and I wanted to help.

This bill was a direct result of those summits. It would have made the NREMT exam optional for emergency medical responders (EMRs) so that individual departments would have had the ability to decide whether or not the NREMT exam would be required in addition to all of the other training that is required.

I heard about how irrelevant this exam is for EMRs and how many talented, trained volunteers struggle to pass it and then quit. It made sense to give our local, rural departments the option to require it — or not — in addition to all of the other training that is required.

People are also reading…

I am frustrated that the governor decided to listen to the big, urban, paid paramedics instead of our small, rural, volunteer departments as they continue to struggle. Very disappointing.

Sen. Howard Marklein

17th Senate District

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jean Donovan: A new world order

In a June 2020 virtual meeting of World Economic Forum, usually held in Davos Switzerland, Davos Luminaries revealed a cunning plan to remake …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News