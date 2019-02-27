"Broke college kid” is often used to describe struggling college students due to the extensive payments we pay throughout college. Myself, and many people I know, identify with this.
In La Crosse, several students live in an apartment or house that may not provide private parking, forcing them to park on the street.
If La Crosse adds a cost to street parking, it only adds another expense to the pile that students are hindered with.
While this program may not affect all neighborhoods, chances are students will be affected due to the large number living in residential areas.
Although some students have jobs, they may still be struggling to pay bills while focusing on school.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse charges for daily parking, so if students are driving to campus, they are also paying for parking there. Dealing with even more parking fees isn’t ideal for a typical college student.
I realize street parking causes issues such as overcrowding and plowing.
However, there are other ways to solve the problem. Only allowing parking on certain nights or for a specific amount of time could be a solution that doesn’t require a cost.
Additionally, encouraging students to take other modes of transportation and keeping their neighborhoods clean is a simple fix to try.
Adding a price tag does not ensure the congestion will disappear, although it does ensure another burden added to students and their already expensive lifestyle.
Seneca Schreiter, La Crosse