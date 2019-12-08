Shane Goplin: Support local ethanol production

I want to bring awareness to the pending Environmental Protection Agency decision on how to fulfill President Donald Trump’s promise to uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Farm bankruptcies jumped 24 percent during the last 12 months, according to the Farm Bureau –- and we need the administration to support farm jobs in Wisconsin and across the Grain Belt.

Unfortunately, much of that loss of income comes from lower grain prices and decreased ethanol demand caused by small refinery exemptions granted by the EPA. Those exemptions, abused by large oil corporations, allow companies to skirt legal obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard and push biofuels out of the market.

That comes at the expense of farmers and rural communities, many of which are struggling to make ends meet.

Ethanol production in Wisconsin generates more than $4 billion in economic activity and supports nearly 20,000 hard-working families.

That’s why we are asking the EPA to restore lost gallons. Doing so will help provide certainty to our industry and help reinvigorate Wisconsin’s economy.