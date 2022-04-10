 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shannon Doyle: Aging Mastery Program set

Build your own personal playbook for aging well. This fun, innovative program empowers you to take key steps to improve your well-being, add stability to your life, and strengthen ties to your community.

Meet new friends and provide encouragement to one another as you take the Aging Mastery journey together. You will learn about navigating longer lives, exercise, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advance planning, healthy relationships, fall prevention and community engagement.

Join the adventure! Scenic Rivers AHEC & the Community Connections Center will be running the Aging Mastery Program on Wednesdays starting April 20 until May 18 from 1:30-3:30. The deadline for participants to join is April 13. Sign up now by calling the Community Connection Center at 608-519-2088.

For additional information or questions please contact sdoyle@scenicriversahec.org.

Shannon Doyle

