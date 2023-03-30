The abortion advisory referendum question on the current ballot is inaccurate and misleading, therefore it cannot be answered in a valid way.

But at least a vote to “keep” the current law will allow voters, not political organizations, to change our laws. The question states the opposite of what the law says.

The question says, "Should the Wisconsin legislature repeal or keep the state's 1849 abortion ban that provides no exceptions in cases of rape or incest nor to protect the health of the mother? a. Repeal. b. Keep."

Wisconsin currently does allow abortions to save the health or life of the mother.

Wisconsin statute 940.04(5)(b) states that the ban “does not apply to a therapeutic abortion which … is necessary to save the life of the mother.”

Unless you know the law, this question leads voters to believe that the law literally allows the mother to die to avoid an abortion.

WXOW Channel 19 did a story on this March 22 asking attorney Brent Smith of John's, Flaherty & Collins about this question. He replied, "It's a political question … it doesn't have any legal effect. It's a political statement."

So, does this mean "political" questions can be inaccurate and misleading? That’s why the County Board spent $5,000 of taxpayers’ money for a "political" statement? For a survey that can't be answered in a valid way because the question is in error?

You be the judge. I’m voting “keep” to keep false statements off the ballot.

Shannon McKinney

La Crosse