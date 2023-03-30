Who next sits on the bench is an important decision that voters will be making on April 4. They have the ability to make sure that everyone who comes before them receives a fair hearing, that their voice is heard and that laws are followed.

Having said that, I have been honored to have gotten to know Angela Palmer-Fisher this past year. Her and her family became part of my daycare family and we get to visit every day. If you want a judge who has many years of experience, will be very open minded and not judgmental, who will be able to set aside her own personal opinion and treat every case with facts, Angela Palmer-Fisher is your next judge.

I have also known Roy Torgerson, the Vernon County Sheriff, for the majority of my life. I had no doubt in my mind that he would make an outstanding Sheriff, and this most certainly is standing true. So if you voted for Sheriff Roy Torgerson, Angela Palmer-Fisher should be your choice for our next Vernon County Judge.

Shari Mahan-Marx

Viroqua