In May, 92 veterans and guardians flew to Washington, D.C. from La Crosse on the 28th Freedom Honor Flight. I was honored to serve as a guardian for the flight.

The Freedom Honor Flight is an organization run solely by volunteers with this goal: To fly our veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that stand in their honor.

The one-day trip is free for the veterans and is a day many describe as one of the best days of their life. Veterans and guardians must apply to the organization and can expect a two- to three-year waiting period.

Veterans from all branches of the U. S. military are eligible to apply for the flight. Currently, veterans from the Korean and Vietnam war eras are being selected for the next honor flight.

Veterans and guardians spent a spectacular day in our nation’s capital. The best part was watching the veterans enjoy their day and observe how they were treated with honor and respect from their fellow Americans.

If you are a veteran, consider applying for this awesome program. You deserve it.

If you are the friend or relative of a veteran, encourage your veteran to apply and consider completing an application to become a guardian. Visit www.freedomhonorflight.org to obtain applications.

Please take time to thank a veteran for their service, and treasure the freedom you enjoy as an American.

Shari Schumacher

Lake City, Minnesota