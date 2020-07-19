Sharon Ash: There's no good reason to remove statue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did you read Dan Solie's letter “appreciate Hiawatha’s Legacy” (Wednesday Tribune)?

Seems like instead of the Tribune writing an editorial supporting removal of the statue, it might have been better doing an informative article on the history of his accomplishments.

There doesn’t appear to be a negative reason for removing the statue.

Sharon Ash, Holmen

Editor's note: You'll find plenty of background and opinion about the statue at lacrossetribune.com. But, as you'll see from this column from 2018, you won't find a word celebrating native heritage next to a statue that is supposed to be a historic tourism draw.

