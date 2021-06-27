Sharon Edgar: A great experience biking in Wisconsin

The first week of June I was on a bike vacation organized by a company out of Michigan. Over five days we biked from Hastings, Minnesota, to New Albany, Iowa — the majority of the biking actually in Wisconsin on the Great River Road.

I wanted to find a way to thank Wisconsin’s drivers, whom I found very accommodating of bicyclists. Even though there’s a large shoulder, most drivers still gave us a very wide berth, almost always passing us in the other lane if traffic allow them to — both trucks and cars. At one point there was a group of cyclists coming to a small side street that the truck was going to make a right and it stopped in the lane and let us all pass before making a right.