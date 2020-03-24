Sharon Hampson: Contribute to those in need

There are a couple things bothering me more than usual in these dystopian times.

One is the plight of the homeless. Where do they go for shelter? There are many people working on this problem, but they need money.

Cathedral School has opened its doors to the homeless, but I wonder what other places of worship are doing? Say what you will about the homeless, but they are members of our community and need help. Please donate to the La Crosse Community Foundation and Catholic Charities. This community has shown great compassion before; let's pitch in again.

The other thing that's bothering me is the April 7 election. Please vote absentee. Postponing the election would create chaos in government. Lobby the governor to keep the election on April 7.

Stay safe out there. We are all in this together.

Sharon Hampson, La Crosse

