Sharon Hampson: Keep the momentum going, helping the homeless

Dec. 21 was a very cold and blustery night. The few of us who gathered in downtown La Crosse to memorialize homeless people who had died here were chilled to the bone. We all imagined what it would be like that night if we had no shelter. It would be awful.

Thanks to the mayor, Couleecap and all others who braved the cold to take a stand. We, as a community, have made some efforts to address the needs of the homeless, but we must realize it will take more. We must keep the momentum going. We must not give up.

Sharon Hampson

La Crosse 

