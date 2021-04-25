Sharon Hampson: Let's use Chauvin verdict to start police reform

Do we really want to defund the police? I wish that phrase had never been uttered.

The law enforcement system needs reform, money for better training, internal controls so they can make their officers accountable and control behavior, and community and government oversight.

This week it was George Floyd. Thirty years ago it was Rodney King. Fifty-six years ago Watts burned to the ground. Sixty-six years ago it was Emmett Till. The list goes on, right back to when the police force existed to capture runaway slaves. Actually, it goes even further, to Slavery.

Police are over-militarized and focus too much on the wrong things. No one deserves to be killed by the police. Subdued, yes. Killed? That’s up to the courts.

With Derek Chauvin in mind, let’s use this as a beginning to police reform.

Sharon Hampson

La Crosse

