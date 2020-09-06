Sharon Hampson: Pfaff is hard-working, diligent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In these turbulent times, it feels as if the government and everyone in it is not is not listening to us.

It's frustrating and maddening. In the midst of all the election stuff swirling around us, there is one guy who will listen to you: Brad Pfaff.

Brad is running for state Senate District 32, recently vacated by Jennifer Shilling. You liked Jen? You will like Brad. Brad will listen to you. Brad will act on your behalf. Brad will work for you. Brad is hard-working and diligent.

I suggest you vote for my friend, Brad Pfaff.

Sharon Hampson, La Crosse

