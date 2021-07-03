Sharon Hampson: Time to reform tax system and tax the wealthy

The minimum wage of $7.25/hour has not been raised since 2009. More importantly, it was not indexed to inflation. That means that earnings would have kept up with the increasing cost of living. If the minimum wage had been indexed in 2009, it would now be $24 per hour.

How can we make income distribution more equitable?

-- Wages need to increase

-- The tax structure needs to change

-- Government assistance to the poor and middle class worker needs to increase.

I have said enough about wages. Tax structure is simple at face value. The wealthiest 1% used to pay 91% in taxes. Now, they pay 24%. In actual fact, many of them pay 0%. What percentage do you pay?

Government assistance is always controversial. Our Puritanical nature says people should earn their living. If they don’t earn enough, it’s because they don’t work hard enough. One example of government assistance is the stimulus checks we received during the Covid pandemic. Most of us got $2,000. Total. Other developed nations supported their citizens with regular monthly payments throughout the long months of the pandemic. Every single month.