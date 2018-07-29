I'm so disappointed in the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department Lip Sync Video.
I have lived in La Crosse for 30 years, worked here as a teacher for 27 of them, and yes: contributing to the well-being of the community in my own way. I am mostly proud to live here in this gorgeous river-and-bluff place with friendly, kind, open-minded folk, no matter what their political or spiritual beliefs.
But there are some shadowy, mean-minded leanings, that with just a bit of effort could be evolved toward a more dynamic, positive communal environment.
One of them is staring at strangers, as if they are animals in a zoo; another is boasting of one's bargains and penny-pinching in contrast to others' lacks thereof.
But the worst tendency is the white, mostly male, bias toward cultural behaviors that aren't squeaky-white clean.
Like, two adult females drinking alcohol and dancing? Let's arrest them for not sitting up straight with their legs crossed. And, that mentally ill gentleman? Let's make fun of him, too, in his jailbird orange.
Finally, the music selection: Officers, please read "What White People are Taking From Black Culture: Everything But the Burden."
Sharon Jessee, La Crosse