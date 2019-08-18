I want to reach out to all of you who in the region who have engaged in the reading -- and teaching -- of Toni Morrison, the great American author who died Aug. 6.
As you probably know, she laughingly and seriously invited us to participate in “the making of the books,” in her own words. And so we have.
Let us celebrate and “re-member” how she wrote breathtakingly about African American life -- so effectively that she did, I think, achieve her goal of “enunciating race while depriving it of its lethal cling” of racism.
What a miraculous event it is when a novel seems to reach into your very core, with language so stunning and characterization so alive that readers can feel the heat of the woodstove, smell the greening of sycamore trees, hear the splashes of water down by the stream.
And most significantly, experience the emotional intensity of people larger than life, because, as Morrison said, “life is that large.” She is timeless, she is classical, precisely because she can draw the arc of humanity in such a specific, sanctified space: How the stories of African Americans inextricably link us all in the ongoing struggles for freedom and equality.
Sharon Jessee, La Crosse, WI