Sharon Seubert: Support Goyette for Clerk of Courts

I will preface this letter as an answer to why I will, and think others should vote Kelly Goyette as a write in candidate for Clerk of Courts.

As a previous employee in the Clerk of Courts under Pam Radtke, we were well trained and understood the individual jobs as well as the legal responsibilities of the positions. With that being said, Kelly Goyette has worked in the department for approximately five years and is very knowledgeable of every aspect of that department. Kelly was appointed a year ago when Pam took early retirement. She has successfully run the department, with the approval of the judges for over a year.

Her opponent won the draw of the hat to be listed first on the ballot. Many voters have no knowledge or concerns of who gets elected until it affects someone in their family, and they just mark the first box. The opponent has worked in the Family Courts for a long period of time but has no working knowledge of the Clerk of Courts office which has many areas that handle legal matters and needs an educated person to run it efficiently.

If you or your family should need the help of the courts, I am sure you would want a person who has the expertise and knowledge in all types of cases that goes thru the department.

Please join us in writing in Kelly Goyette for the Clerk of Courts as the person that is most knowledgeable and deserves to continue in this position.

Sharon Seubert

La Crosse